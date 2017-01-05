Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic hospital
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — A transgender man has sued a Catholic hospital in New Jersey after he says it cited religion in refusing to allow his surgeon to perform a hysterectomy procedure.
Jionni (jee'-AH-nee) Conforti says the procedure was medically necessary as part of his gender transition.
His lawsuit filed Thursday comes at the same time as new regulations hailed as groundbreaking anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals have come under legal attack from religious groups.
The 33-year-old Totowa man had scheduled the surgery at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in 2015. But he alleges in the lawsuit that a hospital administrator then told him that the procedure to remove the uterus couldn't be done because it was a "Catholic hospital."
A hospital spokesman said he hasn't seen the lawsuit and could not comment.
___
This story has been corrected to show the name of the transgender man is Jionni, not Jionny.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
Woman who boasted about drunk driving jailed for killing Toronto cyclist