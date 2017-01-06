2 men killed on beach in Mexico resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY — Authorities say two men have been shot to death on a beach in Mexico's once-glamorous Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The two were shot several times Friday, apparently with pistols.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the victims did not appear to be tourists.

Killings occur frequently in the poorer neighbourhoods of Acapulco, but seldom on the city's beaches. The beach in question is mainly used by local residents, not foreign tourists.