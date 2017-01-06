Bangladesh police say leader of cafe attack has been killed

NEW DELHI — Bangladesh police say a militant suspected of being one of the leaders of an attack on a popular cafe in Bangladesh's capital last summer that left 20 people dead has been killed in a shootout with security officials.

Counter terrorism unit head Monirul Islam said that Nurul Islam Marzan was one of two people killed in a shootout early Friday in Dhaka. He did not provide details.

Police had earlier said that Marzan was one of the leaders behind the July 1 attack on a Dhaka restaurant where 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, were killed.

The identity of the second man was not released.

Marzan was identified by police as a leader of the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group.

Since the July attack on the cafe, security officials have killed about 40 alleged Islamist militants in raids.

There has been a surge in attacks in Bangladesh in recent years, and dozens of secular bloggers, writers, publishers and members of minority groups and foreigners have been targeted and killed by radical Islamists.