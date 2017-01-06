Captured Greek far-left militant on hunger strike over son

ATHENS, Greece — A convicted far-left militant captured after more than four years on the run and her imprisoned partner have started a hunger strike over Greek authorities' treatment of their 6-year-old son.

Pola Roupa, 48, appeared in court Friday along with a 25-year-old Greek woman suspected of sheltering her, a day after they were arrested in Athens.

In a statement read to reporters by her sister on Thursday, Roupa said authorities were threatening to put her son in an institution. Roupa's sister and mother have filed a request for temporary custody.

On Friday, Roupa filed a criminal complaint "against all responsible" for kidnapping. The Initiative for Prisoners' Rights group accused authorities of "vengeful hostage-taking" regarding the child, and said it stood by Roupa and her partner — fellow terrorism suspect Nikos Maziotis — in their hunger strike demanding the child's return to his mother's family.

Roupa was convicted in absentia of participating in the armed anarchist Revolutionary Struggle group, which has carried out a string of bombings and shootings, including firing a rocket at the U.S. Embassy in Athens in 2007. Because of court delays, Roupa's pre-trial detention exceeded the maximum 18-month limit, and she was freed on bail conditions of regularly appearing at a police station.