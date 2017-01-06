Competency hearing set for Ohioan suspected of killing women
ASHLAND, Ohio — A man suspected of killing several women in Ohio is scheduled for a competency hearing as his attorneys argue that he's not guilty of murder and other charges because he's insane.
The hearing via video conference was scheduled Friday in Ashland County court for 40-year-old Shawn Grate.
Lawyers pursuing the insanity
Police arrested Grate in September, when they found two bodies in an abandoned Ashland home where another woman had called 911 and said she'd been held captive. Grate is also accused of raping her.
Investigators say he admitted killing at least two other women elsewhere.
A judge's order blocks
