Denmark receives extradition request from Seoul
COPENHAGEN — Denmark has received an extradition request from Seoul for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's president, as part of a corruption investigation.
Prosecutor Mohammad Ahsan said Friday the request will be studied thoroughly before a decision is made on whether to extradite Yoora Chung. He could not say when that would be.
Chung was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, Jan. 1, on an international arrest warrant. She is the daughter of jailed Choi Soon-sil, who is suspected of bribery and receiving
Investigators in Seoul are looking into suspicions that South Korean group Samsung sponsored Choi in exchange for government
President Park Geun-hye was impeached last month.
