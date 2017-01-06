Brazilian woman learns she was mistakenly praying to Lord of the Rings figurine

A Brazilian woman claimed a late entrant to the “funniest discovery of 2016” after learning an elderly relative had been unknowingly praying daily to a Lord of the Rings tchotchke.

Gabriela Brandao, a beautician from Florianapolis, had a hunch something was amiss with what a great-grandmother thought was a figurine of a Catholic saint.

“My daughter’s great-grandmother prays to this figure of San Antonio every day,” Brandao wrote on Facebook. “But looking closer…”

“Looking closer,” indeed. Such an inspection revealed the figure’s finery had more of an environmentalist bent, which is more indicative of Elrond, the half-elf Lord of Rivendell and not Saint Anthony, patron saint of lost things.