EPA: 540 tons of metals entered river in Colo. mine spill

WASHINGTON — Nearly 540 tons of metals — mostly iron and aluminum — contaminated the Animas River over nine hours during a massive wastewater spill from an abandoned Colorado gold mine, the Environmental Protection Agency said Friday in a new report on the 2015 blowout that turned rivers in three states a sickly yellow.

The total amount of metals entering the river system was comparable to levels during one or two days of high spring runoff, although the concentration of metals was significantly higher at the spill's peak, the report said.

The EPA said its research supports earlier statements that water quality in the affected river system has returned to pre-spill levels.

An EPA-led contractor inadvertently triggered the 3-million-gallon spill while doing preliminary cleanup work at the old Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colo. The blowout turned rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah a sickly yellow.

The EPA said in its report that only 1 per cent of the metals came from inside the mine, while 99 per cent were "scoured" from waste piles on nearby hills and stream beds. The iron and aluminum reacted with the river water to cause the eye-catching mustard colour that was visible for days as the plume travelled down the river system into Lake Powell, the EPA said.

Besides iron and aluminum, the spill released manganese, lead, copper, arsenic, zinc, cadmium and a small amount of mercury into the river, the EPA said.