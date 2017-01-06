FIFA wins legal case over picking Qatar as World Cup host
ZURICH — FIFA has defeated a legal challenge by trade union groups over picking Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host.
FIFA says the Commercial Court in Zurich rejected a case filed by
The case claimed FIFA acted wrongfully in choosing Qatar without demanding reform of
FIFA says it "welcomes the decision" of the courts, and "will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers."
