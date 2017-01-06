Former judge for central NY town sentenced for fatal crash

OSWEGO, N.Y. — A former judge for a central New York town has been sentenced to prison time for an alcohol-related crash that killed one person and injured three others.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2ijlLIY ) 52-year-old Douglas Horton of the Oswego County town of Mexico was sentenced earlier this week to two to six years in state prison.

Horton pleaded guilty in October to first degree vehicle-manslaughter.

The county sheriff's office says Horton was drunk when he crashed his pickup truck in his hometown last March. The vehicle flipped over several times, killing a 51-year-old man and injuring three other people travelling with Horton.