Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday, but many nominees got a practice run through the awards process Friday at the American Film Institute's annual luncheon.

Like the Globes, the AFI Awards celebrate outstanding work in film and television.

Unlike the Globes, though, there is no competition: All 11 films and 10 TV shows recognized by AFI are considered winners.

AFI president Bob Gazzale said nothing was expected of the honorees other than to "embrace and applaud each other as colleagues."

Stars happily obliged. Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark in "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," embraced "Atlanta" creator and star Donald Glover. Both are also nominees Sunday.