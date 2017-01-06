Israel halts $6 million to UN to protest UN settlements vote

Israel says it is suspending about $6 million in annual dues to the United Nations this year to protest last month's Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements as "a flagrant violation under international law."

Israel's U.N. Mission said Friday the amount represents the portion of Israel's contribution to the U.N. regular budget of over $40 million allocated to "anti-Israel bodies."

The mission named the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, The Division for Palestinian Rights, the committee investigating Israeli practices affecting Palestinian human rights, and information programs on "the Question of Palestine."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said: "It is unreasonable for Israel to fund bodies that operate against us at the U.N."