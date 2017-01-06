Jury seated in trial over meningitis outbreak that killed 64
BOSTON — A jury has been seated to hear the case against a former top executive at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people in 2012.
Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder and other
Federal prosecutors allege that the
Cadden has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer has said that prosecutors overreached in charging him with causing deaths.
Jury selection began Wednesday in U.S. District Court, and a panel of five men and 10 women was selected Friday.
Opening statements are set for Monday.