Moderate quake kills 4 people in rural area in southern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck a village deep in southern Iran on Friday, killing four people and injuring four others, Iranian state television reported.
The TV said the quake struck in the morning hours in the village of Saifabad near the town of Khonj, about 1,000
The local governor, Mokhtar Abbasi, told the TV that rescue workers are on site, helping the victims in Saifabad and also assessing the damage in
The epicenter of the quake is in a mountainous and sparsely populated rural area.
The U.S. Geological Survey described the temblor as a 5.3 magnitude quake, striking at a shallow depth of 10
Iran sits on a series of seismic fault lines and experiences one slight quake a day on average. In 2003, some 26,000 people were killed by a magnitude 6.6 quake that flattened the historic southeastern city of Bam.
