No civil rights charges in police killing of paralyzed man

DOVER, Del. — Federal officials say there's insufficient evidence to pursue criminal civil rights charges against Delaware police officers who fatally shot a man in a wheelchair.

Officials from the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware, the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division and the FBI met Friday with representatives of Jeremy McDole's family. Authorities say the evidence doesn't indicate that Wilmington officers wilfully used excessive force in shooting the 28-year-old man in 2015.

Police confronted McDole after a 911 call about an armed man who'd fired a gun. A bystander's cellphone footage shows officers telling McDole repeatedly before they fire to drop a gun and raise his hands.