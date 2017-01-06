Police: Dispute over snow removal ends with tires shot out

MACHIAS, N.Y. — State police say a dispute between neighbours over snow removal ended with a western New York man shooting out the tires of his neighbour's vehicle while the neighbour was sitting in it.

Troopers say they responded late Wednesday night to a report of a neighbour dispute in the Cattaraugus County town of Machias (muh-CHYE'-uhs), 35 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Police say they learned a 55-year-old man got into a verbal and physical confrontation with a neighbour over snow blowing. Troopers say during the argument the man got a shotgun and shot out the tires of his neighbour's vehicle. The neighbour wasn't injured by the gunfire.