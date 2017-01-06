Poll: Most Germans feel safe despite Berlin attack

BERLIN — Most Germans believe the country is a safe place despite the recent truck attack in Berlin that claimed 12 lives shortly before Christmas.

A poll published late Thursday by public broadcaster ARD found that 73 per cent of respondents said they felt secure in Germany, compared with 26 per cent who didn't and one per cent who declined to state an opinion.

The sentiment was true for supporters of all political parties except those backing the nationalist Alternative for Germany, where 66 per cent said they feared for their safety.

AfD is expected to receive over 10 per cent of the vote in this fall's general election.