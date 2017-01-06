Poll: Most Germans feel safe despite Berlin attack
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Most Germans believe the country is a safe place despite the recent truck attack in Berlin that claimed 12 lives shortly before Christmas.
A poll published late Thursday by public broadcaster ARD found that 73
The sentiment was true for supporters of all political parties except those backing the nationalist Alternative for Germany, where 66
AfD is expected to receive over 10
Pollsters questioned 1,005 people by phone on Jan. 2-3, giving a margin of error of up to 3.1
Most Popular
-
Math myth-busting some of our worst urban planning misconceptions
-
Video: Duo of squirrels caught on camera stealing chocolate bars from convenience store
-
Alberta union wins lawsuit against paramedic regulatory college
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage