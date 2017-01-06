Power returns to Vegas' Rio Casino after week of issues

LAS VEGAS — Power is finally back on at a Las Vegas casino after the hotel was partially dark for about a week.

The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2hY1vR1 ) that electricity has been fully restored at the Rio after about 500 rooms on two floors went dark on Dec. 29.

The newspaper reports that a nightclub at the casino reopened Thursday night.

The outage was caused after a sink in a service area overflowed and shorted a fuse in the tower's power system. The hotel moved to a backup generator that was compromised by water from a fire sprinkler and gave out the next morning.

The Rio's parent company is Caesars Entertainment.

The Associated Press previously reported that hotel guests were transferred to other rooms in casinos owned by Caesars, but also to competitors' rooms.

___