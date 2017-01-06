The Latest: Judge allows early testimony in Durst case

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a hearing in the murder case against multimillionaire Robert Durst (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A judge in the murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst has agreed to allow early testimony from two witnesses, finding there is evidence that at least one of them is in possible danger.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled Friday that the witnesses can give testimony in a public hearing on Feb. 14, far ahead of Durst's trial.

Windham found that prosecutors have provided evidence that one of the witnesses, whose name has been kept secret, could potentially be in danger. The other witness is being allowed to testify early because of his advanced age.

The testimony will not be used if the witnesses are available to testify during Durst's trial, which has not been scheduled.