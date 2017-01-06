The Latest: No bail for Haitian coup leader on drug charges

MIAMI — The Latest on Haiti-Ex-Rebel Leader (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A former Haitian coup leader who was recently elected to the Haitian Senate has been ordered jailed without bail on U.S. drug charges.

A Miami federal judge said at 48-year-old Guy Philippe's initial court appearance Friday that the issue of bail could be revisited later. Another hearing was set next week to ensure Philippe has an attorney to represent him.

Philippe was flown to the U.S. following his arrest Thursday in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince while he appeared on a live radio show.

Philippe faces several drug trafficking charges including conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. He has long maintained his innocence and blamed the accusations on political enemies.

Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate. A former police chief, Philippe was a key part of a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

_____

10:20 a.m.

A former Haitian coup leader who was recently elected senator in Haiti has been brought to the U.S. to face longstanding federal drug trafficking charges.

Court records show that Guy Philippe is to make his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Miami federal court. Philippe was flown to the U.S. following his arrest Thursday in the Haitian capital while he appeared on a live radio show.

Philippe faces several drug trafficking charges including conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. He has long maintained his innocence and blamed the accusations on political enemies.

Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate. A former police chief, Philippe was a key part of a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.