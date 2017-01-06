The Latest: Samsung mid-range phones after Note 7 fiasco

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on CES gadget show in Las Vegas (all times local):

9 a.m.

Samsung is releasing two mid-range devices as it returns to smartphone releases after the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung recalled the Note 7 phones after they started exploding and catching fire. Samsung executive Mark Notton says the company has done a lot of tests and is confident with the new phones.

Gartner analyst Brian Blau says that to restore trust, Samsung needs to release phones that consumers will get excited about — but the mid-range A phones being released don't have the same star power as Samsung's S and Note series.

The Galaxy S8 isn't expected for a few more months.

The Galaxy A3 and A5 phones will come out in February. As with the Note 7, Samsung is ditching traditional USB ports for a newer type called USB-C. That means new cords and accessories — or adapters.

___

8:25 a.m.

Everyone's looking for ways to relieve stress. A U.K. company called Doppel says its wearable band can calm you down, amp you up and change your mood through rhythmic pulses on your wrist.

Founder Fotini Markopoulou says your body will respond to the rhythm — just as fast music gets you going and slow music calms you down.

The rhythm you feel can be adjusted by tapping or stroking the band.

Why turn to a wristband to change your mood?

Markopoulou says there aren't many methods that are also natural. She says, "I can have a glass of wine that chills me, but I can't work at the same time."

The band costs about $180 and will debut in the U.S. in the coming months. It's being shown the CES gadget show, which runs through Sunday in Las Vegas.

___

7:15 a.m.

Fashionistas, particularly millennials, like to personalize what they wear.

New backpacks from a startup called Pop-I will let wearers display personal photos right on a built-in digital screen.

Pop-I's president, Vikram Joshi, says that "with a push of a button, you can completely change the look of your backpack to try to match your style or your emotions or feelings."

It can be a photo you just snapped, or something from your photo gallery.

The backpacks are among the products on display at this year's CES gadget show in Las Vegas. They will come out later this year and range from $99 to $399, depending on the size of the screen and the material of the backpack. Leather versions are more expensive than canvass.