UN chief sees 'historic opportunity' for Cyprus breakthrough

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes there is "a historic opportunity" for a breakthrough in upcoming negotiations that would reunite the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus after more than four decades.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday the new U.N. chief will be chairing reunification talks next week in Geneva between the island's Greek Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

"We're at a very decisive phase in the Cyprus peace talks," Dujarric said. "At this point it's really about being supportive of the process and seeing how the parties can finally bridge the final gaps."