US trade deficit climbs to $45.2 billion in November
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit in November rose to the highest level in nine months as imports of oil and other foreign goods increased, while American exports fell for a second month.
The trade deficit jumped 6.8
President-elect Donald Trump made America's large trade deficits a central part of his campaign. He promised to impose high tariffs on countries such as China and Mexico unless they reformed what Trump charged were unfair trading practices that have cost millions of American jobs.
A lower deficit adds to the overall economy because it means American companies are selling more to foreign countries than Americans are purchases from abroad. The deficit is the difference between exports and imports.
For November, America's deficit with China narrowed slightly to $30.5 billion. For the first 11 months of 2016, the deficit with China
The overall deficit through November is running 1.1
Trump has threatened to slap tariffs as high as 45
This week he announced he would nominate Robert Lighthizer, a former trade official under President Ronald Reagan, to be U.S. trade representative, the government chief's trade negotiator. As a Washington lawyer representing U.S. steel companies, Lighthizer has been a vocal proponent of imposing tariffs on steel imports.
The rise in imports reflected a 7.6
The deficit with the European Union rose 12.4
