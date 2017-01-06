Wal-Mart names John Furner as Sam's Club next CEO
NEW YORK — Wal-Mart says it named John Furner as CEO of its Sam's Club stores to replace Rosalind Brewer, who is retiring next month.
Furner, who is 42, will head the membership-only warehouse chain next month. Furner has been Sam's Club's chief merchandising officer since October 2015. Wal-Mart says he first joined the company as an hourly store associate in 1993.
Brewer will leave her position February 1. The 54-year-old has been CEO of Sam's Club for five years and has had a variety of executive roles since joining the company about 11 years ago.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, slipped 86 cents, or 1.2
