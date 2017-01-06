Woman drives into river to avoid cops, boozes as car floats
YORK, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into a river to avoid arrest, then ignored officers and continued drinking beer as she floated in the vehicle.
The York Daily Record (http://bit.ly/2hTLfyY ) reports police approached the woman near a boat launch Monday to arrest her for fleeing from them earlier. She was wanted for running a stop sign.
They say she hit the gas and
They say officers tried to communicate with her, but she just ignored them and drank her beer.
A fire department boat brought the woman back to shore.
The woman was taken to York Hospital and police continue to investigate. Her name hasn't been released.
Information from: York Daily Record, http://www.ydr.com