Captured militant confirms death of Benghazi militia leader

CAIRO — The Libyan military reports that a captured militant has confirmed the killing of Wissam Ben Hamid, the leader of militia groups in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary reported on Friday that the captured spokesman of the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, a coalition of armed groups controlling two remaining militia strongholds in Libya's second largest city, confirmed during videotaped interrogations Ben Hamid's killing in an air strike nearly a month ago.