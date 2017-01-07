Fresh gunfire in Ivory Coast as officials seek end to mutiny

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — A witness in Bouake, Ivory Coast's second-largest city, says gunfire has been heard for a second day in as security officials prepare to meet with disgruntled soldiers who staged a mutiny over pay and other conditions.

Moussa Fofana, a taxi driver in Bouake, said Saturday the latest shooting began at 3 a.m. and continued sporadically for several hours before dying down.

Soldiers launched their mutiny early Friday by opening fire at a military camp and in the streets of Bouake. Similar unrest was reported in other cities including Daloa in the west and Korhogo in the north.