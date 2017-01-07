Ghana's new president, vice-president sworn into office

ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana's chief justice swore in the nation's newly elected President Nana Akufo-Addo amid a sea of people dressed in the red, blue and white colours of his party.

Akufo-Addo, 72, won the Dec. 7 election on his third run for the office, defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama. The race was largely seen as a referendum on how the incumbent party had managed the economy in this long stable democracy.

This is the fourth time a Ghanaian president has peacefully stepped aside to make way for a newly elected leader, after the country suffered more than a decade of military dictatorship.

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia was also sworn in Saturday.