Mexico, US sign framework on electricity grid

MEXICO CITY — U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz is in Mexico to sign a framework agreement on principles aimed at building the kind of cross-border electricity market with Mexico that the United States already has with Canada.

Moniz says the potential for a mutually beneficial relationship is there. Wind turbines in Mexico's Baja California peninsula have already sent some power to U.S. markets.

Moniz said Saturday that "Mexico has excellent renewable resources, and on the southern (U.S.) border, those states all have ambitious renewable targets."

Mexico has also started relying on imports of U.S. natural gas to run cleaner electrical generation plants.