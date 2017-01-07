Taiwan leader in Houston, en route to Central America

HOUSTON — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop in the U.S. during her trip to Central America.

Dozens of supporters stood outside in near freezing temperatures as Tsai arrived at a Houston hotel Saturday morning. She shook some hands and posed for selfie photos. She did not address media kept some distance away.

An official with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said earlier Saturday neither Trump nor transition officials would be meeting with her.