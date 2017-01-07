Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech

CHICAGO — Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.

Tickets are being handed out Saturday morning at McCormick Place, a convention centre along Lake Michigan.

Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.

Obama has described the event as "a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey."