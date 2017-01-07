Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops

BAGHDAD — Iraq's state TV says the Turkish Prime Minister has arrived in Baghdad in his first visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq.

The Saturday report didn't give details on the schedule of Binali Yildirim's two-day visit. On his Twitter account, the Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad, Faruk Kaymakci, said that, "We hope that his visit will open a new chapter in Turkey-Iraq relations."