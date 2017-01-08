4 Portuguese die in bus accident on France's 'road of death'
PARIS — A bus has skidded off a slippery road in eastern France, killing four Portuguese passengers and leaving more than a dozen injured.
The accident early Sunday in the Saone-et-Loire region
Prosecutor Karine Malara said that no other vehicle was involved. The bus, which was reportedly heading for Switzerland, broke through the guard rail and rolled onto its side.
In March of last year, all 12 passengers of a minibus carrying Portuguese from Switzerland back home for the Easter vacation were killed on another section of Route 79.