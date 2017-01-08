China reports 3 alleged assailants killed in far northwest

BEIJING — A Chinese state media outlet has reported that three alleged assailants wanted in relation to a 2015 terrorist incident have been killed in the country's far northwest.

The official Tianshan network said the three were killed by authorities in the Xinjiang region on Sunday after resisting arrest. The report said they were wanted in connection with an incident on April 22, 2015, but gave no details.

Last month, state media reports said three knife-wielding assailants attacked staff at a Communist Party office in China's far western region of Xinjiang and set off an explosive device, killing two and injuring three others. The attackers were then shot dead by police.