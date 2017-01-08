Mexico youth gang kills 3 teens in drug dispute

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican authorities say a hit squad of two teenage girls, a boy and a woman has been detained for allegedly killing three boys aged 13, 14 and 15 in a poor neighbourhood of northern Mexico.

A police official in the northern state of Tamaulipas says the killings in the state capital of Ciudad Victoria appeared related to a dispute over control of street-level drug dealing. The official was not authorized to be quoted by name.

The youthful hit squad was travelling in a van and shot their victims on the street. A 17-year-old survived the shooting and was in serious condition at a hospital.