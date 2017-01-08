Pope: help those living on street in cold and indifference

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is drawing attention to homeless people suffering from both freezing cold and indifference during Europe's frigid weather.

In Italy alone, eight deaths were blamed on the cold, including a man who died in the basement of an unused building in Milan, and another on a street flanking Florence's Arno River. Francis prayed for those who "unfortunately didn't" survive the cold. He also asked God to "warm our hearts so we'll help" the homeless.