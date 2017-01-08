Swedish leader warns of security threats in Baltic Sea area

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's prime minister has warned that the Scandinavian country faces several security threats, including cyberattacks.

Stefan Lofven says there are "primary" threats facing the country with a military buildup in the Baltic Sea region, especially "in light of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea."

His article in the Dagens Nyheter daily on Sunday came before a three-day meeting on national security and defence .

Swedish military officials have demanded increased defence spending because of the perceived threats in the region.

Last month, the strategic Baltic Sea island of Gotland turned down a Russian request to rent harbour space after the government warned it could harm Sweden's defence and political interests.