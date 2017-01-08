The Latest: Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains

DURHAM, N.C. — The Latest on the U.S. winter storm (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth.

The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.

Authorities say the hikers had called 911 on Friday and again Saturday morning, saying their situation was getting dire. But the helicopter couldn't fly until the storm that dumped about 7 inches of snow in the area cleared.

It took rescuers about two hours to get to the men. They were taken to the hospital, and authorities did not know their conditions.

___

2:05 a.m.

The winter storm that coated parts of the South in snow and ice and has been blamed for at least three deaths has set its sights on New England, where travel conditions have already become treacherous and a chain-reaction accident on a Connecticut road involved nearly two dozen cars.

Before the storm churned north along the Atlantic coast, it left icy conditions in Alabama and Mississippi, where a former governor was hospitalized after he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 10 inches of snow as the storm entered the state on Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia.

Traffic deaths in Georgia, Virginia and Kentucky have been blamed on the storm, which caused hundreds of accidents across the region.

___