The Latest: Mom arraigned in teen girl dismemberment death

NEWTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on charges filed against an adoptive mother and her boyfriend in a teen dismemberment case (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Pennsylvania woman whose dismembered 14-year-old adopted daughter's remains were found in the woods last fall has been arraigned on charges she killed the girl as part of a "rape-murder fantasy" she shared with her boyfriend.

Sara Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges hours earlier.

Officials say 14-year-old Grace Packer was beaten, raped as her mother watched, poisoned and hours later strangled a stifling attic in July. They say the couple stored Grace's body there, dismembered it in October and dumped it in a park.

Packer has been ordered held without bail and is to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.

The couple didn't enter pleas. No attorney information for either is available.

___

11:25 a.m.

