AP FACT CHECK: Florida restaurant wasn't serving dog meat
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Police say a viral story claiming a Chinese restaurant in Florida was shut down after an undercover police officer purchased dog meat there was not true.
The Coral Springs Police Department has debunked the story multiple times on its Facebook page since late December. Community Involvement Coordinator Lynne Martzall told The Associated Press on Monday that police wanted to alert the public about the false report because of the number of messages the department had received about it.
There is no Chinese restaurant at the intersection cited by the story. A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Carla Kmiotek, said the "Coral Springs spokesperson" quoted in the viral story also was fake.