Americans still fond of Obama, but divided on his legacy: Poll
The outgoing president gets points for a scandal-free tenure, but his policies are threatened by Republican Congress.
WASHINGTON — More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama
An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted after the 2016 election illuminates one of the key contradictions of Obama's presidency. By and large, Americans like him. Yet Obama has been unable to translate that approval to many of his policies, or to parlay his popularity into
Fifty-seven
Those figures contrast sharply with how Americans viewed Obama just a few years ago. In December 2014, the month after Democrats lost control of the Senate, just 41
Did Obama keep his promises? He did not, in the minds of 2 of 3 Americans. Forty-four
Those figures reflect the frustrations felt even among many longtime Obama supporters about the lack of progress on major priorities such as overhauling the nation's immigration laws, enacting gun control measures and shuttering the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
"He acted very presidential, but he just couldn't get things done," said Dale Plath, a retired sales manager from Mason City, Iowa. He said he voted for Obama the first time, voted against him the second, and this year, Plath said: "I voted for change, frankly" — in the form of Donald Trump.
"Yes, I understand the Republicans were against Obama," Plath said. "But there have been other presidents in the same situation, and they were able to pull through."
Still, Obama will exit the White House in far better shape than his predecessor, President George W. Bush, who was viewed
Obama is roughly on par with President Bill Clinton, who was also viewed
The nation's first black president and his complicated legacy come into sharper focus when it comes to race. Nearly 8 in 10 African Americans view him
Just 43
For Ronald Thornton, a 62-year-old African American from Obama's hometown of Chicago, change has come only around the margins. Thornton said he views Obama very
"The first year that it went into effect, I didn't have insurance," said Thornton, who later purchased care through the Obamacare marketplaces. "I was penalized for it that year, and I really don't have money to pay for that penalty."
The sharp divisions in American society exposed by the 2016 elections are striking given the high hopes for national unity that took hold after Obama's historic 2008 election. Eight years later, just 27
Nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and people who lean Democratic view him
"It's one of the few regrets of my presidency — that the
When he took office, the nation was in dire economic straits, with jobs evaporating and a financial crisis deepening by the day. Near the end of Obama's first year in office, the jobless rate hit a quarter-century high of 10
It may be those persistent challenges that have fueled the perception that despite the economic recovery, things haven't improved enough. Just 4 in 10 Americans said they and their families are better off than when Obama took office, while about a quarter say they're worse off. About a third say they haven't seen much change.
Irene Purcell said she felt the difference. The former paralegal from Austin, Texas, was struggling to find work as a nanny in an economy where few had the money to hire help.
"Just by virtue of him putting a large percentage of Americans back into the
