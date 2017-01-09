Biden outlines steps to pursue post-Obama 'cancer moonshot'
WASHINGTON —
Biden says in a San Francisco speech that he will be starting an organization that may be called the Biden Cancer Initiative to make progress in changing the way the nation conducts cancer research and development and providing care to those with the disease.
Biden says the initiative will focus on improving data standards to help researchers, work with community care organizations to improve access to care and push pharmaceutical companies, insurance providers and biotech companies to ensure patients can afford treatments.
Biden has pushed for progress toward a cure since his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, died from brain cancer in 2015.
