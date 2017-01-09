Brazil's Temer to travel with judge who could oust him

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's embattled President Michel Temer is set to travel to Portugal accompanied by the chairman of the electoral court considering whether to remove him from his post.

Temer's office confirmed in a statement on Monday that Justice Gilmar Mendes will be on the presidential plane that leaves Brasilia on Tuesday bound for Lisbon.

They're scheduled to attend the funeral of former Portuguese President Mario Soares, who died at age 92.

Brazil's electoral court is investigating whether the presidential ticket of Temer and former President Dilma Rousseff benefited from illegal campaign financing.

If the ticket is found guilty, Temer would lose the presidency and Brazil would hold new elections for the rest of the term that ends in December 2018.