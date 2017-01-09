California's famous 'Pioneer Cabin' tree destroyed by winter storm

One of the world’s most famous trees is no more.

Pioneer Cabin, a California giant sequoia that became iconic for its hollowed-out trunk, returned to the earth Sunday, after a winter storm that rolled through Calaveras Big Trees State Park Sunday.

"This iconic and still living tree — the tunnel tree — enchanted many visitors. The storm was just too much for it," the Calaveras Big Trees Association posted on its Facebook page.

The tree got its distinct tunnel trunk in the 1800s, when a private land owner hollowed it out for tourists.