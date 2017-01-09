China's Xinjiang tightening border amid terrorist threats

BEIJING — China says it is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising terrorism threats.

State media reported Tuesday that Xinjiang's governor Shohrat Zakir made the pledge in a speech at the region's main annual political meeting on Monday. Zakir said increased measures taken in the last year would be further strengthened.

Xinjiang has long been home to a simmering insurgency against Beijing's rule being waged by extremists among the native Turkic-speaking Uighur (WEE-gur) ethnic group, who are mainly Muslim and culturally distinct from most Chinese.