Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things'

LONDON — George Clooney didn't vote for Donald Trump and doesn't think he's the right choice to run the United States.

But he hopes Trump succeeds in office, because "when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen."

Clooney is one of the most politically outspoken actors in Hollywood, and he defended fellow star Meryl Streep on Monday after the president-elect slammed her for comments at the Golden Globe Awards.

Trump tweeted that Streep is "overrated" and a "flunky" of Hillary Clinton.

Clooney said that "I support her right forever" to speak out.