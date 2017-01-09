Defiant Bosnian Serbs celebrate their controversial holiday

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia — Bosnian Serbs are celebrating a controversial holiday in defiance of the country's other ethnic groups, its constitutional court and the international community.

The Jan. 9 holiday commemorates the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared the creation of their own state in Bosnia, igniting the country's devastating four-year war.

Bosnian Serb police officers, firefighters and folklore groups paraded through the streets of Banja Luka, the de-facto capital of the Serb-run part of the country.