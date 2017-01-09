Ex-Chad dictator Habre's appeal against conviction begins

DAKAR, Senegal — Former Chad president Hissene Habre is appealing his life sentence for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture after the first conviction of a former head of state by an African court for such crimes.

The hearing in the Extraordinary African Chambers opened Monday, marking the final stage in the first universal jurisdiction case in Africa.

Habre was sentenced to life in prison in May. The court in July ordered him to pay tens of millions of dollars in compensation to victims who suffered under his 1982-1990 rule.

Habre's court-appointed lawyers have appealed. The victims' lawyers have also appealed, calling for the creation of a trust fund for the victims.

