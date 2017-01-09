Ex-Secret Service officer agrees to plead guilty in sexting

DOVER, Del. — A former Secret Service officer has agreed to plead guilty to trying to solicit sex from a Delaware undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Court records show that Lee Robert Moore agreed to plead guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and to have the case transferred from federal court in Delaware to federal court in Florida.

Moore, who was a uniformed officer at the White House, surrendered in 2015 after an online sex sting by Delaware State Police.

Prosecutors in Delaware said Moore also had online sex chats with actual young girls.