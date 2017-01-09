Handcuffed Texas suspect shoots himself while in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas police say a suspect in handcuffs pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the head while he was being driven to a police station.

Interim Austin police Chief Brian Manley says the man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance.

Manley didn't explain if the man was searched or why he had a weapon while in custody.

He says the handcuffed man was inside a police car when he pulled the weapon and aimed it at his head. An officer ordered him to drop the weapon but minutes later the man shot himself.